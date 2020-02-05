Learn how to create slime from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Stoughton Public Library, 304 S. Fourth St.
At this free event, participants ages 8-11 are able to create two different types of colorful slime to take home. During the crafting session, participants will learn what slime is and how it works.
Participants are encouraged to wear clothing that can get messy, as the activity that will include glue, paint and glitter.
Attendees will meet the new K-5 programming intern, Beth Rubel, during the workshop.