Be the guest at the Stoughton High School’s performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
The musical is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2 with a matinee performance scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Tickets are $12 for general admission and $8 for students and seniors, and can be purchased at showtix4u.com.
Guests to the Sunday, Nov. 3 performance have a chance to meet Belle and her friends during a specialty prelude; “Mrs. Pott’s Tea Party,” set for noon. There will be music, treats and games. Tea party tickets are $5 with the purchase of a student ticket.
A live orchestra will perform familiar songs like “Be our Guest,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Gaston.” SHS theatre program director Deidre Bouzek, who produced the musical, said the production is appropriate for all ages.
“We wanted to bring Beauty and the Beast to our stage because it’s a production that appeals to the entire family,” she said in a news release.”It’s colorful and fun and will have you singing along to memorable songs.”
The musical production features more than 50 cast members including: Gabbi Unitan as Belle, Sean McGlynn as the Beast, Clove Rewey as Mrs. Potts, Sam Ross as Chip, Evan Jensen as Cogsworth, Isaiah Rowley as Lumiere, Maggie McNulty as Babette and Felicia Lawrence as Madame de la Grande Bouche.
SHS senior Jack Trotter takes on the role of Gaston, who tries to win the affection of Belle , with help from his sidekick, Lefou, played by Jack Ebner. Other named characters include Luke Soderbloom as Belle’s father Maurice, and Jonathan Conour as D’Arque.
Bouzek and other volunteers crafted more than 200 costumes and accessories for the show. The set was created by student stage crew under the design direction of Amanda Potratz and a live orchestra is being directed by Bryce Sanville. The musical direction is by Alyse Weber and choreography by Natalie Norlin.
Beauty and the beast has been on broadway for 13 years and has been produced in 37 countries.
“The whimsical storyline of humans becoming inanimate objects allows for wonderful creativity in the show’s costuming,” Bouzek said in a news release.
For information, contact Deidre Bouzek at ddbouzek@msn.com or 658-0462.