Don’t be frightened by the seven family friendly Halloween events in Stoughton.
Starting Friday, Oct. 25 and ending Thursday, Oct. 31 ghosts, goblins and their families can enjoy trunk or treating, trick or treating, costume contests and festivals.
City Wide trick or treat
The annual city wide trick or treat is scheduled 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
‘Happy Horses Halloween Fall Event’
Three Gaits is hosting a Halloween Fall Event 2:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 at 3741 Hwy. 138 between Stoughton and Oregon.
Visitors are encouraged to dress up as a favorite ghost or goblin and enjoy family activities.
There will be a bounce house, hay rides, pumpkin decorating, bake sale, costume and photo opportunities with the horses, food and drink available for purchase.
There will also be a raffle. Tickets are $5 each, or six for $25.
For information, call Three Gaits at 877-9086.
Costume contest
The annual costume contest, held in conjunction with the Downtown trick or treat event, will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Community Building, 320 North St.
The contest is open to children ages 12 and younger, and the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers will be the judges.
After the contest the dancers plan to perform at 2 p.m.
For more information, visit stoughtonwi.com
Downtown trick or treat
Downtown businesses will hand out goodies from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Participants should look for the “Trick-or-Treat Here” signs in the storefront of businesses.
The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers also plan to be present.
Trunk or treat
Enjoy a trunk or treat evening 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Covenant Lutheran parking lot, 1525 N. Van Buren St.
Participants are welcome to walk from car to car collecting treats.
There will also be crafts, games, a photo booth and a snack table with refreshments.
If it rains, the event will move to Covenant Lutheran’s basement.
For information, call Covenant Lutheran Church at 873-7494.
Trick or treat at Skaalen
Residents plan to pass out candy 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 400 N. Morris St.
Children can come dressed in costume and should be accompanied by an adult.
The trick or treating will take place in the community room.
For information, call Skaalen at 873-5651.
‘Nightmare on 4th Street’
Celebrate Halloween before dark 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at the Stoughton Public Library.
Teens can expect “creepy treats, games and prizes”
Costumes are encouraged.
The event is recommended for teens entering sixth grade and above.
For information, call the library at 873-6281.