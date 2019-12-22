The Stoughton Area Senior Center is searching for volunteers.
Local seniors find friendship, support, and learn new things that enrich their lives by engaging in a variety of programs, services, and opportunities presented by the center.
The center is currently seeking volunteers in several areas:
To provide weekday support in the kitchen. Duties include assisting in the packaging of meals to be delivered to home-bound older adults residing in the Stoughton area, and assisting in the serving and clean-up of a noontime meal served weekdays. Help is needed any day of the week from 9:45 am to 1 pm, or on a substitute/on-call basis.
Substitute Meals on Wheels drivers to pick up meals from the Senior Center and deliver to area residents.
Receptionists to help at the front desk on Thursday afternoons and Fridays.
Loan closet cleaners to maintain equipment for use by the community.
Volunteers to provide enrichment by sharing interests, talents and skills by leading a class, workshop, facilitate support groups, giving talks or musical performances. The senior center is especially seeking artists and craftspeople to lead workshops in the Art Space, currently scheduled for the third Tuesday of each month from 2 to 4:30 pm.
The Stoughton Area Senior Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For information and to submit an application online visit stoughtonseniorcenter.com.