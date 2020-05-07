Patrons and staff at the Stoughton Area Senior Center were able to see each other once again -- from a distance.
On Thursday, May 7, the senior center organized a drive through, meal pick up service. Patrons picked up meals between the hours of 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The scheduled times were spread out so patrons did not have to wait inline.
This service is not regularly occurring each week, so patrons should check the senior center’s website, Facebook page, or contact the center for the most up to date information.