Mindful Yoga (copy)

The Stoughton Area Senior Center in partnership with Stoughton Yoga is hosting three virtual yoga classes, the last one will be released May 27.

 File photo by Amber Levenhagen

In partnership with Stoughton Yoga, there are three yoga videos led by Mary Wallin. The class is considered a gentle yoga class, and is geared toward older adults.

Two of the videos have already been released on the senior center’s Facebook page — the last class will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.

For information, visit the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s Facebook page.

-Mackenzie Krumme