A three part yoga series is being held virtually through the Stoughton Area Senior Center — the last of which will be released Wednesday, May 27.
In partnership with Stoughton Yoga, there are three yoga videos led by Mary Wallin. The class is considered a gentle yoga class, and is geared toward older adults.
Two of the videos have already been released on the senior center’s Facebook page — the last class will be released at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27.
For information, visit the Stoughton Area Senior Center’s Facebook page.