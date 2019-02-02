As Stoughton’s population changes, the senior center is adapting with it.
The Stoughton Area Senior Center’s national accreditation has been renewed for the fourth time. The accreditation was earned in December 2018, and the senior center will roll out its action plans in the next few weeks and months to help keep in line with the best practices of serving older adults.
Senior center director Cindy McGlynn said the National Institute of Senior Centers puts together the guidelines of best practices that help each organization measure their performance against other centers in terms of connecting with the community, financial processes and other benchmarks.
The process is done every five years, though it’s not mandated. McGlynn said the senior center participates because it’s a goal to make sure the center is changing as the population changes to make sure that the center is adjusting to new needs and new resources available in the community.
“We try to take off the ‘this is how we always do it’ hat and really look at how do we need to change, what do we need to try again or differently, looking at different education pieces, wellness pieces and a lot of times looking at more collaboration,” she said.
The accreditation process takes several months, as a peer reviewer from the NISC visits with the committee and completes a survey and helps address areas of improvement. They meet with the different committees and help create an action plan that is implemented over the next five years, and then the process starts over again.
The accreditation committee is comprised of people from the senior center and around the community. This year, the group included city employees, members of City Council, volunteers and other people from the community.
“We were very pleased with the committee that we put together, they were really hard-working and very efficient,” McGlynn said.
Notes from the accreditation, found on the NISC website, said there were 1,438 registered participants at the center through 2017 with an average daily attendance of 110 people. It also said that in 2017, 4,377 guests were provided one of the following services 34,244 times: programs, volunteer opportunities, events, congregate meals, home-delivered meals, case management or after-hours facility use.
“The center has very caring and long-term staff as well as members participating on different committees,” the analysis said. “High number of community connections as well as a resource guide. The center is well integrated into the community.”
While it highlighted positive aspects of the senior center, it found places that could be improved.
Some of the goals outlined in the analysis include improving outreach, streamlining evaluation and planning processes and improving the attractiveness of the center for younger seniors and the general public.
“One of the things that always comes up as this process keeps going, it always comes back to how we can get more people to participate,” McGlynn said. “There are a lot of people over 55 and we have a lot of really fun things they’d enjoy, but I think a lot of times they think, ‘I’m not old enough to go to the senior center.’”
Next steps
Some behind-the-scenes changes will be coming at the center over the next several months and years as staff works to follow up with the accreditation results. This includes revisiting the annual report, changing how records are kept and shared with committees, “spring cleaning” activities and working with other city organizations to improve outreach.
It was noted that the center should work with the city’s IT department to improve the look and accessibility of the website. The senior center’s website got a facelift near the end of 2018, and it now includes a calendar and list of events, as well as easy-to-find tabs for the annual report and the Commission on Aging (COA) advisory committee.
It also suggested adding term limits to the COA, to help bring new people with new ideas to the group and encourage participation at the center.
Another point was to create a general online survey that can be taken to gather feedback about any program or service, which could be shared in the newsletter, on the website or social media pages.
In the analysis, it was also suggested that soliciting the help of center volunteers would help get word-of-mouth feedback immediately after attending activities.
Now that the national accreditation is completed, the center is also looking to complete the state certification.
“We really want to make sure, from all different perspectives, that we are serving older adults in every facet that they need,” McGlynn said.