Dance team competes at state

The Stoughton High School Dance team traveled to La Crosse on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 for the State Dance Championships, sponsored by the WIAA. The team fell just short of finishing in the top 10 in both Division 2 Jazz and Division 2 Pom. On Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 the varsity dance team hosted the first Badger Conference Dance Showcase at Stoughton High School. Teams from both the Badger North and Badger South performed.

Dance teams within the Badger Conference will show off their talents at the second annual Badger Conference Dance Showcase.

All pom and dance teams at high school, varsity and junior varsity levels are welcome to participate. There is no cost for teams to compete.

The showcase is set to take place 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave.

Admission is $5, with the exception of K-12 students and children under age 5, who are free.

Teams should be prepared with competition routines, solos, ensembles, and/or game routines. Participants will receive feedback and gain performance experience before WACPC State Regionals, according to the event description.

For more information, contact stoughtondanceteam@gmail.com.

-Mackenzie Krumme 