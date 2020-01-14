The Stoughton High School Dance team traveled to La Crosse on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 for the State Dance Championships, sponsored by the WIAA. The team fell just short of finishing in the top 10 in both Division 2 Jazz and Division 2 Pom. On Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 the varsity dance team hosted the first Badger Conference Dance Showcase at Stoughton High School. Teams from both the Badger North and Badger South performed.