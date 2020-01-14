Dance teams within the Badger Conference will show off their talents at the second annual Badger Conference Dance Showcase.
All pom and dance teams at high school, varsity and junior varsity levels are welcome to participate. There is no cost for teams to compete.
The showcase is set to take place 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Ave.
Admission is $5, with the exception of K-12 students and children under age 5, who are free.
Teams should be prepared with competition routines, solos, ensembles, and/or game routines. Participants will receive feedback and gain performance experience before WACPC State Regionals, according to the event description.
For more information, contact stoughtondanceteam@gmail.com.