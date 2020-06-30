Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Stoughton’s two food pantries have not been seeing an anticipated spike in clients, even with expanded eligibility.
Volunteers and staff at both the Stoughton City Food Pantry and the Stoughton United Methodist Church (SUM) pantry said they expected to see more families and individuals taking advantage of their services. But leaders at both pantries fear that a lack of public knowledge has kept guests away.
Sandra Fleming, who works with the city food pantry, suggested that with resource facilities closed like the senior center and churches, patrons might not be getting the information they need.
Even with the income expansion from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and grants to Second Harvest Food Bank, SUM has seen a decrease in clients, Fleming said.. The city has not seen the increase they anticipated, but has seen an initial drop off from the high of clients in March.
“It was a surprise,” she said. “There was a spike in use, and then a drop.”
Ruth Lawton, who has volunteered at the SUM food pantry for more than three years, said patrons who are considered at high risk of contracting COVID-19, such as people over 65, might be fearful of coming to the food pantries.
Fleming and Lawton agree there are people in the Stoughton community who could benefit from the pantries but are not coming, noting the high unemployment rates across the nation, people are being laid off and furloughed due to the economic impact of the virus.
“As things improve and people get out more, I believe that we will continue to see our regular numbers come back, but we know that there are people out in the community that we aren’t reaching,” Lawton said.
Additional assistance
Even with the number of patrons dropping, the food pantries in Stoughton are receiving more local assistance.
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin has received $6 million from the county through the end of October to help purchase more food, increase food deliveries to local food pantries and provide food storage, according to a June 24 Dane County news release.
TEFAP, a federal program that provides food to pantries, increased eligibility standards, according to a June 8 news release. Previously, patrons had to be at 185% of the poverty level, now patrons can have an income nearly double that of 300%.
Now, someone can receive the new TEFAP benefits if the income for a household of one is $38,280, rather than the previous $23,606.
In addition, TEFAP food pantries are now able to look at patrons’ weekly income, rather than annual salary, which allows patrons who recently lost their job to be eligible, Fleming said.
The city food pantry receives support through TEFAP, so it is required to abide by the income restrictions. SUM is not a TEFAP food pantry, however, and does not have any income or job eligibility requirements.
Lawton said SUM’s pantry is able to provide food for anyone who comes.
The federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has also increased monthly benefits by 40%, according to the US Department of Agriculture.