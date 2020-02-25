Second Chance Animal Advocates will host its quarter auction from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Stoughton VFW, 200 Veterans Road.
Doors will open at 11 a.m. and the auction will start at noon. According to an event description, participants can play by paying for their paddle at the register.
Paddles cost $5, but people have the option to purchase 3 for $10.
Proceeds will help Dane County area animals.
The event description stated the auctioneer will announce the quarter value for the item up for bid, and participants can bid by placing quarters on their respective table to indicate they are bidding.
The auctioneer will draw a numbered poker chip and the paddle with the corresponding number is the winner. The SCAA will keep all quarters bid.
For information or to donate to the event, call Kari Aagerup at 205-6636.