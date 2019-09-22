Bartley Runey, the first settler to the Oregon area, and many other early settlers are buried in the Rutland Center Cemetery on Hwy. 14 between Oregon and Evansville.
The Oregon Area Historical Society is leading a tour of the cemetery from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, featuring brief biographies of early settlers Runey, Charles and David Anthony, Cornelia DeJean, George Shampnor and the Waterman family, along with a short history of the area and the Rutland Center Church and Cemetery.
Parking space is limited at the church, so transportation will be provided. Lunch will be served at the Oregon Area Senior Center at 1 p.m., and the bus will leave immediately after lunch, returning to the center around 4 p.m.
The cost is $10 for transportation, lunch and the program. Reservations are recommended.