Stoughton has an urgent need for volunteer drivers to provide seniors with meals and rides to medical appointments, according to a news release.
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County and the Stoughton Area Senior Center partner together to offer transportation for seniors, veterans and veterans’ families to important medical appointments and home delivery of meals to seniors.
“The Stoughton area, like all Dane County communities, has a growing senior population,” a news release states. “Losing personal transportation is a challenge for many people as they age, which can leave them isolated and struggling to maintain their independence.”
Volunteer drivers decide how often, when and where they wish to drive during the service hours, which are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Volunteers receive mileage reimbursement and extra liability insurance, according to a news release.
For information on volunteering contact Mary Schmelzer at 441-7896 or mschmelzer@rsvpdane.org.