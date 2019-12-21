At Stoughton Rotary Park, 324 S 6th St., holiday lights will shine and dance to holiday tunes.
Every evening at 5:30 p.m. attendees can tune in to 88.5 FM and watch as the lights flicker with the holiday music.
Guests are welcome to enjoy the show in their car or by strolling through the park.
Last year’s display included 62 holiday trees ranging from 4 feet to 25 feet, with more than 120,000 LED lights.
Set up and organization is done through the Stoughton Rotary Club and the Stoughton Fire Department. The light show will continue until Wednesday, Jan 1.
For information, search Rotary Club of Stoughton on Facebook.