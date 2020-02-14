Sustainable Stoughton will hold a “Green Thursday” event focused on renewable energy at 6 p.m. Feb. 20, at Lageret, 515 E. Main St.
Stoughton Utilities will sponsor the event, which will include presentations on the latest solar and wind technologies and incentive programs.
“Increasing concern over climate change is driving renewed interest in clean energy options like solar and wind,” read a Sustainable Stoughton news release. “While harnessing the wind and sun for clean energy is not new, what is new are the number of advances made in these technologies and current efforts to promote them as well.”
A speaker will begin at 6:30 p.m. about features the continuing efforts of Stoughton Utilities to make renewable energy available to residents, businesses, and nonprofits. At 7:40 p.m., a local solar installation company, Synergy Renewable Systems, will speak on the residential application needs of solar systems.
Representatives from Stoughton Utilities, Renew Wisconsin, Synergy Renewable Systems, Solar for Good, and Solar Speed will be available from 6 p.m. on to answer questions and provide technology information.
Attendees can interact with all presenters and companies during the wrap-up panel discussion at 8 p.m or at each group’s booths before or after the presentations.
For more information, visit stoughtonutilities.com.