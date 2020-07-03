Although the annual Relay for Life event won’t be in person at the Mandt Center this year, supporters can still participate.
This year, the event will go virtual. It is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, on the American Cancer Society-Wisconsin’s Facebook page. There will also be a drive-by luminary event from 7-8 p.m. the same day at Stoughton Hospital, 900 Ridge St. The entrance will be lined with luminary bags that people have purchased in memory or honor of loved ones.
“COVID-19 has put cancer patients at risk – attacking already weakened immune systems, delaying cancer treatments, and closing many clinical trials,” a news release states. “The American Cancer Society continues to provide services, support, coordinating rides, research and other support for cancer patients, survivors and their caregivers.”
The SMO event will utilize their Facebook page titled, “Relay For Life of Stoughton/McFarland/Oregon” to post a series of videos that day featuring the local RFL teams, survivors who have registered and an educational talk by Dr. Schwaab of Stoughton Hospital. Videos will also recognize honorary survivors Sherry Cress and Mark Paltzer, and hold a virtual luminary ceremony.
The event organizers are asking cancer survivors to register on their website (www.RelayForLife.org/SMOWI) by July 15.
For information, contact Darlene Arneson at 873-7209 or Maddie Petre, ACS Staff Partner, at maddie.petre@cancer.org