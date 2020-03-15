The Stoughton Police Department is hosting the second “Refuse to be a Victim” seminar.
The seminar, set for 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, is meant to provide crime prevention strategies and devices that can be used in the home, car and on the internet. It is taking place at the Stoughton Police Department, 321 S. Fourth St. Registration is required.
The class is geared towards participants who want to learn crime prevention tactics and advice on how to lower one’s chances of becoming a victim of crime.
This is the second time SPD will offer this class, Sgt. Andrew Johnson said.
“Crime occurs very often, and some really simple tactics can greatly reduce one’s chances of being a victim of crime,” Johnson wrote to the Hub in an email.
The structure of the class includes a seminar with a powerpoint and several visual aids. Each attendee receives a student manual to take home.
For information, contact Johnson at ajohnson@ci.stoughton.wi.us, or the SPD at 873-3374.