A Stoughton high school student is one step closer to becoming an Eagle Scout after providing Lowell Park with new community garden beds.
Patrick Wozniak, 17, just completed four raised garden beds at the park in mid-June as one of his final Boy Scouts projects on the path to becoming an Eagle Scout. He started in Cub Scouts when he was a 7 year old and in first grade.
The city will rent out the four garden beds next year, which are 4 feet wide by 8 feet long. Wozniak, who said he had never built anything like this before, took six to seven hours to complete the project.
The city emailed Wozniak and said community members have already asked to rent them out for the 2021 season.
Wozniak said that most of the time spent on the project was not building, but rather coordinating with the city and fundraising for the materials.
Due to COVID-19, Wozniak mainly communicated with city officials over email, to find out how tall and how big they wanted the beds.
Initially, he contacted the city last October for ideas for his project, and was provided with a list of project possibilities. While he said he originally was having a hard time deciding what project to do, he was inspired to pick the raised beds because his grandparents have gardens, and he’s helped them sometimes when they can't till their gardens themselves.
The city matched Wozniak’s funding by providing $1000. Wozniak raised funds through a GoFundMe campaign plus support from his family. Each bed cost around $500-600 to construct.
Wozniak drew up the blueprints himself, after the city gave him the height specifications they wanted.
He contacted Stoughton Lumber Company and they helped him to determine how large of boards to purchase to be as cost effective as possible.
He pre-cut all the lumber to length a week before and for the building process had help from the rest of his troop to build.
Wozniak said other than cedar boards and screws, the only other material he needed was soil.
“I would build more, they’re fun to make,” he said.
Besides attending high school and participating in Boy Scouts, Wozniak works at Coachman's Golf Resort, where he washes carts and parks them, and helps out in the pro shop.