PlayTime presents “Ali Baba”
Local kids and teens will perform their take on a classic Middle Eastern folk tale in the Playtime Productions presentation of “Ali Baba and a Few Thieves” later this week.
The production is this year’s fall tour for PlayTime, with 16 performances around Dane county through November and December. The final performance is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Stoughton Opera House, 381 E. Main St. There is an admission fee of $5 per family.
PlayTime Productions hopes the story of two brothers and a search for treasure can impart the audience with wisdom that crosses cultural and temporal divides, a Dec. 9 news release from Amy Mertz of Brick Road PR stated.
The play takes a tale from the Middle Eastern story collection, “One Thousand and One Nights” and adds new literary interpretations presented by the characters of sister storytellers Sheherezade and Dinarzad. The release states that this gives the play a feminist perspective.
PlayTime Productions brings together kids aged eight to 18 to give them a chance to experience professional theater. It provides theater productions at more locations and lower costs around the county, according to the press release. The students go beyond acting and help with the set, costumes and props, giving them experience with multiple parts of the production process
Under the direction of Renaye Leach, managing and artistic director, the students met for two months before the tour to practice and prepare. Students come from different schools across the area, giving performers a chance to make friends they might otherwise never meet, Leach said in the release.
“We want to expose as many children and families as possible to theatre and the arts, so we tour Dane County each fall and spring with performances at schools, community centers and theatre venues,” Leach said.
For more information about the production, call Mertz at 220-9815 or email amy@brickroad-pr.com.