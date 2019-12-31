Richard Schollmeyer fishes another portion of boiled cod out of the pots to serve during the fish boil at West Koshkonong Church Friday, Sept. 6. To his right, Kent Peterson is known as the “boil master.”
Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly swims his leg of the first-place 800-yard freestyle relay during the Badger South Relays on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings finished third in the meet with 82 points.
Right, Steven Lee, an IT security specialist with Alliant Energy, volunteers with his company’s foundation by raking flower beds during a Habitat for Humanity “Rock the Block” event on Friday, April 26, on the 1600 block of Hanson Road.
Volunteers dump slime on Tori Price on Friday, Oct. 18, at Kegonsa Elementary School.
SYSTEM
Aiden Beardin, 4, of Janesville, watches as a chick hatches in the Kiddie Barn at the Stoughton Fair on Wednesday, July 3.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Richard Schollmeyer fishes another portion of boiled cod out of the pots to serve during the fish boil at West Koshkonong Church Friday, Sept. 6. To his right, Kent Peterson is known as the “boil master.”
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme
Senior Zerek Zeichert does a jig during the Norse Afternoon of Fun Sunday, Feb. 10, at the high school.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Otis Buehring, 2, of Stoughton swings as “Nana” Jackie Buehring pushes from behind. at Criddle Park Friday, July 26.
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme
Stoughton’s Jordan Barthuly swims his leg of the first-place 800-yard freestyle relay during the Badger South Relays on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings finished third in the meet with 82 points.
Right, Steven Lee, an IT security specialist with Alliant Energy, volunteers with his company’s foundation by raking flower beds during a Habitat for Humanity “Rock the Block” event on Friday, April 26, on the 1600 block of Hanson Road.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Inside All Through The House, the Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers perform Renaissance era songs for shoppers during the Victorian Holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 6.
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme
Ron Roggenbauer, of Racine, throws a block across the line at the Stoughton Kubb Invitiational on Saturday, July 27, at Virgin Lake Park.
Photo by Kimberly Wethal
Before their fetal deaths, Romeo and Juliet, played by Ryan Zierk and Nadja Simmonds, dream of a future together during Shakespeare in the State Park Saturday, July 20.
Photo by Mackenzie Krumme
Della Phillips, 4, of the Town of Dunn adds black marks to her pumpkin painting during the Dunn fall event in the Town Hall shed on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Photo by Justin Loewen
Nora Rockwell, 4, sleds down a hill in Veteran’s Park on Feb. 3.