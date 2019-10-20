Seventeen businesses and 300 people converged in downtown Stoughton for the inaugural Wine Walk on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The 300 tickets available sold out in one week, Rae Ladd scholarship committee leader Angie Halverson said.
The event raised proceeds for the Rae Ladd Scholarship, which goes to two Stoughton High School students who are active volunteers. The Stoughton Chamber of Commerce gives the $500 award away each year in honor of long time member and active volunteer Rae Ladd.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.