Staff at Fox Prairie Elementary School took one last opportunity to see their students for the 2020 school year.
On Wednesday, May 20 more than 30 cars drove through Stoughton to say hello to students.
Organizers created three routes through the city to see as many students as possible.
Teachers decorated their cars with positive messages and balloons.
Students could read windows with sayings such as “Fox Prairie is awesome” and “We miss you.”
Dozens of families came to the sidewalks, street corners and front yards to great staff members.
Even Gus and the Fox Mascot made it for the event.