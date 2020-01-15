All are welcome to learn how to snap pictures from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Stoughton Area Senior Center, 248 W. Main St.
Gilbert Helland, of the Oregon Wisconsin Photography Group, will teach attendees the basics during an Intro to Photography course.
The workshop is free to attend.
The senior center Facebook page stated all levels of experience are welcome. Cameras are not necessary and attendees are encouraged to bring their phone if they do not own a camera.
For more information about the class, call 873-8585.