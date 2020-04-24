Since March, the Stoughton Opera House has had to cancel 30 shows -- the majority of which were rescheduled for the 2020-2021 performance season.
Opera house director Bill Brehm said staff have been working from home to rethink the way performance venues are operating. He said it is much more complex than simply rescheduling events -- staff are thinking about renovating bathrooms to have no-touch fixtures, contracting with a cleaning company, implementing ticket scanners rather than paper tickets, preparing for a reduction in volunteer ushers and thinking more seriously about personal space in a 475 seat performance venue.
And staff are preparing for the possibility of canceling the Catfish River Music Festival -- the decision to come May 1.
Brehm said there is a lot of behind the scenes work that goes into planning a performance, many of which are booked 12-16 months in advance.
Now that the shows have been rescheduled for the following season, the planning and preparation for the fall has more than doubled, Brehm said.
“It was like we were planning a neighborhood barbeque and now we are planning an outdoor wedding,” he said.
Of the shows the venue postponed, ticket holders are able to make a decision if they’d like to keep their tickets and attend the rescheduled performance or if they would prefer refunds. Brehm said the opera house is giving patrons until May 17 to decide.
“There's just so much uncertainty right now that making a decision about whether people want to or don't want to attend shows that are happening in September, October and November is very difficult,” Brehm said. “And because the opera house is a smaller performance venue, they have the ability to give patrons time to decide, he said.
Fundraising
The opera house is in the process of coming up with a fundraising effort to make up for any losses from COVID-19 -- such as the membership drive and a virtual fundraising event.
The Catfish River Music Festival is in limbo.
The annual three day music festival which generates funds for the Stoughton Opera House is currently scheduled for the first week in July. Staff, however, are uncertain if the event will still be able to take place.
Bill Brehm, director of the Stoughton Opera House said the decision will be made by May 1.
“It is not just up to me,” Brehm said. “It's up to the Stoughton Opera House Friends Association (SOHFA) board, but also up to the City Council and Public Safety Committee to make a determination about whether or not the event can go on.”
The event, put on by the SOHFA has generated as much as $12,000 in the past for the opera house. Brehm said about 50% of those sales were through beer and about 50% through donations.
Brehm said there are still many question marks such as lack of attendance, how to handle food carts and concessions and how to sell beer.
“People get in a line and they go and they wait and buy beer and there's volunteers ... who are pouring beers for people handing (beer) to them,” Brehm said. “All sorts of things that sound crazy these days.”
Taking the hit
Brehm said if the opera house would have had to cancel all the shows -- without the option to transfer tickets to a postponed show - it would have been a problem for the bottom line.
The opera house gets an annual subsidy from the City of Stoughton each year of about $160,000 Brehm said. That pays for two of the three full time staff positions including salary, benefits and health insurance.
The rest of the budget is made up by opera house memberships, ticket sales and fundraising.
One situation that would create significant problems for the opera house in September, Brehm said, is if capacity had to be reduced to enforce social distancing.
He said that each artist signs a contract with a guaranteed rate, regardless of how many tickets are sold. Brehm explained that if the opera house signed a contract guaranteeing an artist $20,000 but could then only sell 50% of their seats it would be a huge loss in revenue.
A change in fall procedures
In addition to rescheduling shows for the 2020-21 season, Brehm said opera house staff are working diligently to implement changes to make patrons feel more comfortable in larger gatherings.
He said they plan to implement no touch faucets, toilets and hand dryers in the bathrooms and create a scanning ticket system so patrons don’t have to exchange tickets with box office clerks.
They will also increase cleaning and sanitization after every show. Previously, opera house staff would vacuum and pick up trash after each show, now they will have to have a crew wipe down every single chair and arms rest --- which is nearly 500 seats.
Another layer of complexity with cleaning is that some production crews do not leave the opera house until midnight, and another production crew is hoping to set up the following morning, which doesn’t leave a large window for the cleaning crew, Brehm said.
The opera house is also planning on how to deal with a decrease in volunteer ushers during shows, anticipating that not everyone will feel comfortable volunteering in a large crowd. He said staff is preparing to always have gloves, masks and hand sanitizer readily available for people who want it.
Another important conversation Brehm said is how to define personal space in an era of social distancing and a contagious virus.
He gave the example of if someone comes to the box office in the middle of a show and complains that the person behind them is coughing.
“We don’t want an issue of refunds to be a deciding factor -- we want people to be safe,” Brehm said. “There has to be really clear cut guidelines of what they can expect from us.”