This month Livsreise, has an exhibit about the Scandinavian history of knitting, which dates back to the 1500s.
The “Norwegian Knitting” exhibit will be on display through Saturday, Feb. 22. The museum hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
At the exhibit, patrons can learn about the commonalities among Norwegian sweaters, and how the craft originated. According to a Livsreise news release, knitted Norwegian sweaters have had a common design elements for centuries.
The similarities in cultural sweaters include: Knits with patterns in two or more colors, where the bottom part is knit in one color for about 4- 10 inches, the sweaters have a square or rounded neckline and were made with a pullover style or split down the front.
Many of the motifs on Norwegian sweaters have come from the Stone Age, according to the news release, with patterns varying from eight-petal flowers to checkerboards and nets to zigzag lines, trees and birds.
For information, visit livsreise.org.