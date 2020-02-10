The Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers and the Stoughton community celebrated its Scandinavian Heritage at the Norse Afternoon of Fun on Sunday, Feb. 9.
The Dancers performed a variety of dances throughout the show, including show staples where they danced with district fourth graders, alumni and parents.
The Syttende Mai 2020 royalty was also announced during the performances. Randy and Donna Olson were crowned King and Queen, and district third graders Hunter Lewis and Saphira Fankhauser were given the titles of Prince and Princess.
During the event, City of Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley gave out the Community Appreciation Award to David and Liz Nelson for their contributions to the Stoughton community.