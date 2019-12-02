‘Night before Christmas’ set for Dec. 6-7
The Stoughton Center for the Arts is set to present “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a story based on the Clement C. Moore poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
The show will run twice during the weekend – once at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and then at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Both shows will be held at the Stoughton High School auditorium, 600 Lincoln Ave. The entrance to the auditorium is located off the back parking lot, which can be accessed from Devonshire Road.
Tickets are $14 for adults and are $8 for students and seniors, and are available online at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
For more information, visit stoughtonholidayshow.com or call 873-0717.