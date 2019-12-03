‘Night before Christmas’ set for Dec. 6-7
The Stoughton Center for the Arts is set to present “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a story based on the Clement C. Moore poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”
The show will run twice during the weekend – once at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and then at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Both shows will be held at the Stoughton High School auditorium, 600 Lincoln Ave. The entrance to the auditorium is located off the back parking lot, which can be accessed from Devonshire Road.
Tickets are $14 for adults and are $8 for students and seniors, and are available online at stoughtonholidayshow.com.
Four days before Christmas, writer Clement Moore must come up with a holiday feature story, but he has writer’s block. Besides that, he must work at home among his five children who are understandably very excited for St. Nicholas to arrive.
His frustration mounts and the magic begins, as bells, toys that come to life, and dancing Sugar Plum Fairies conspire to help as this classic poem comes to life, according to the center’s website.
For more information, visit stoughtonholidayshow.com or call 873-0717.