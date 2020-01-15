Amy Lambright Murphy’s new position at the Stoughton Area Senior Center keeps her busy.
The center hired her as its new volunteer/program coordinator in December, tasking her with scheduling and implementing senior center programs, activities and events.
And Lambright Murphy seems to have settled in just fine.
“The team I work with … has been the best to work with,” Lambright Murphy told the Hub. “Everyone has been incredibly welcoming, helpful and considerate. Several people have been here over 15 years, which tells me a lot.”
Lambright Murphy said she recruits, orients and trains new volunteers. She also oversees the center’s RSVP driver escort service, in which volunteer drivers transport Stoughton seniors to medical appointments.
“Any given day, I can be talking to performers, educators or artists about bringing their skills to the senior center or responding to volunteer applications and setting up orientations,” Lambright Murphy said.
She comes to the center from a background in art and marketing and spent most of her career in the field after obtaining a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Lambright Murphy was previously employed by the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, where she said she coordinated volunteers and entertainment for the city’s famed Art Fair on the Square.
Lambright Murphy made the switch after someone brought the position to her attention.
She said she was especially attracted to the senior center’s mission, which states it is dedicated to enriching the lives of seniors through providing diverse programming, social services and volunteer opportunities.
“It’s important to me that our aging population is appreciated and provided for, and I’ve always enjoyed working with older generations,” she said.
She said her favorite part so far about working for the center is the seniors who visit.
“Seeing our seniors come by and enjoy all we have to offer, from morning coffee with friends, the Yahara Strummers singalong, playing pool and cards, line dancing, learning Norwegian and other new skills, the community lunch on Thursdays, watching movies and offering their time and talent to volunteer with us,” Lambright Murphy said. “There’s never a dull moment.”
Lambright Murphy said she lives on Madison’s east side near the Yahara River with her husband Paul and her dog, Pixie. She said she enjoys her morning commute soaking up the scenery and “watching the sunrise” as she drives into Stoughton.
“I’m so happy to be here,” she said.