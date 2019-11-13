Teens are encouraged to explore their inner artist during a new “Teen Art Cart” at the Stoughton Public Library.
The activity is available on the second floor of the library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 3-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22 and 3-5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25.
According to a news release, the art cart is a great option for teens who prefer less structured activities, and the supplies can by used by individuals or small groups.
The library added the activity to engage teens by providing materials specific to their interests, as opposed to projects geared toward young children or adults. The cart was purchased with grant funding and was coordinated by library assistant Cynthia Schlegel.
For information, call 873-6281 or email storef@stolib.org.