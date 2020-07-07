A Stoughton school board member hopes to help people recognize their own biases through a community conversation.
Yolibeth Rangel-FitzGibbon is the organizer of “Conversation: Implicit Bias. Learning through shared stories” through Mosaicos, for which she is executive director.
The event is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, and is accessible over Mosaico's Facebook page. Registration is required beforehand.
The conversation will start with a 12 minute Ted-Talk on implicit bias and have two other moderators besides Rangel-FitzGibbon to guide the discussion.
She said the event is meant to help attendees confront their implicit biases, which are attitudes or stereotypes that affect people’s understanding, actions, and decisions in an unconscious manner, according to the event description.
“Racism is not exactly what it used to be,” Rangel-FitzGibbon, who was born in Venezuela, said. “There are more subtle, dangerous forms of racism.”
Shedding light on implicit bias is needed in a community like Stoughton, she said, with a school board and city council whose members are predominantly white. She said Stoughton is rich with diversity -- not just racially, but with people with disabilities, who speak different languages and of varying gender identities.
“Empowering people...to be around in the life of the city so that they can be seen as role models rather than just people who need help,” she said.
She gave examples of people who have experienced implicit biases in Stoughton, including Black students being followed more closely by school resource officers and children of color being spoken to negatively from their neighbors.
Rangel-FitzGibbon said implicit bias happens everywhere and can also include when a student of color walks into an advanced placement class, and the teacher questions if they are in the correct room, or when they are told how articulate they speak.
The other two moderators for the discussion are Kathleen Nelson-Hipke, a clinical psychologist and a founding member of Mosaicos and Kalvin Barrett is a Wisconsin state fair park police officer and a teacher at Madison College’s Law Enforcement Academy, where he teaches bias and cultural competence.
For information, visit search “Mosaicos” on Facebook.