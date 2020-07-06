People wanting to know more about Medicare can participate in a free virtual workshop at noon Thursday, July 9.
Ben Rothering from Physicians Mutual Insurance Company, will present the basics of Medicare (A, B, C and D). The presentation will include segments about making the most of Medicare rights, how to enroll in the program, what Medicare does and doesn’t cover and additional health coverage options.
To register for the online workshop, go to stoughtonhealth.com and click on “Classes and Events.” Participants will receive a website link and call-in phone number.
For information, contact 877-3485.