Young detectives are called to solve a “murder mystery” at the Stoughton Public Library.
From 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, teens are welcome to attend the “Bloodwood Masquerade Murder.”
The event is geared towards teens grade 6 and above; registration is required.
Each participant will pick a created character, one of which is the deceased and one is the murderer.
For two hours, participants will use clues, fingerprint analysis, fiber analysis and forensic reports to investigate who is the victim and the murderer.
The event takes place on the Mezzanine level, after the library is closed. Participants are encouraged to dress up in masquerade-style costumes.
Last year’s event was a “Poe Murder” theme, and Cynthia Schlegel in adult and teen services said it was very successful.
“(The event) is back for another year by popular demand,” she said.
Snacks and refreshments will be provided. The library doors will open at 6:45 p.m. for participants to arrive.
For more information, and to register, call the library at 873-6281.