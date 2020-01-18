Sons of Norway was organized as a fraternal benefit society by 18 Norwegian immigrants in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 16, 1895. As the organization celebrates its 125 birthday this week, Mandt Lodge 5-314 in Stoughton is preparing itself for the New Year along with the next 125 years of activities and offerings.
A proclamation was signed by Stoughton Mayor Tim Swadley to commemorate the special occasion.
At its January meeting, a full slate of Mandt Lodge officers were installed by past District Treasurer Duane Kittleson including president Darlene Arneson and vice president Vicky Goplen.
Mandt Lodge invests in its future by presenting scholarships. This year’s recipients of $500 each were Michael Slinde, Jenna Stokes and Lindsey Dial. The lodge also supports campers to the District Youth Heritage Camp – Masse Moro. It is a two-week camp for youth ages 9-15 years of age.
Mandt Lodge is the second largest lodge in District 5 with 212 adult members and a total membership of 232 with Heritage and Unger Venner members. As of 2018, the national organization had approximately 50,000 members strong with 360 lodges in North America and Norway.
The lodge offers a wide variety of programs, classes, social activities, cultural programs, sports, youth activities, trips and opportunities to prepare Norwegian foods. Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in Norwegian culture and heritage. You don’t have to be Norwegian to join and you don’t have to be male (i.e. Sons of Norway). All are welcome to join and the public is always welcome at any event.
You can follow the lodge on Facebook at Sons of Norway Stoughton WI and events are posted on the Stoughton Chamber of Commerce events calendar and in local papers.
The purposes and goals of the Founders were to protect members of Sons of Norway and their families from the financial hardships experienced during times of sickness or death in the family. Over time, the mission of Sons of Norway has expanded to include the preservation of Norwegian heritage and culture in our Society. We have grown since our beginning and are now the largest Norwegian organization outside Norway.