Even for a Norwegian, sometimes there’s such a thing as too much independence.
So as we all practice our best social distancing during Syttende Mai, while the festival is canceled this year, that doesn’t mean the festivities have to be.
The Hub wants to help make the best of this year’s celebrations, and is asking readers to email and share their favorite Syttende Mai stories and photos, as well as favorite Norwegian recipes or even tall tales or (printable) jokes to share during our time apart.
And tell us how you plan to celebrate for this year’s Syttende Mai, and send in photos of you and your family (or pets, or both) dressed in your traditional best, as we put together a special issue for the Thursday, May 14, newspaper. Send information to stoughtoneditor@wcinet.com