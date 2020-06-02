The Stoughton FFA Chapter will be featured on the national agriculture news program, “This Week in AgriBusiness” this weekend.
The broadcast times are 7 a.m. Saturday, June 6 and 5 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7 on the RFD-TV channel. The tribute airing on “This Week in AgriBusiness” will include information about the chapter’s history, activities and community service, according to a FFA news release.
The program is hosted by two of the country’s most well known farm broadcasters: Max Armstrong and Orion Samuelson, the release states.