Editor’s note: The article was meant to run in May in the Hub’s Syttende Mai’s Special Section, but with the recent cancelation, it is running earlier. City of Stoughton residents Dave and Liz Nelson were given the 2020 Community Appreciation Award at the Norse Afternoon of Fun on Feb. 9.
When Dave and Liz Nelson were approached about accepting the Community Appreciation award, their response was one of humility. They are both truly honored to receive this award, but explained that the things they have done for the community were because of their love for it and the people who live here. They will continue to serve the community in the future and encourage all of you to do the same.
David and Liz (Anderson) Nelson are lifelong citizens of Stoughton. Once married, they purchased the home of David’s grandparents, Fritz and Lillian Scheldrup which was also the childhood home of his mother, Jeanette (Scheldrup) Nelson, two blocks off Main Street and have lived there for over 30 years.
David graduated from Stoughton High School and after a short time in college, returned home to help run his father’s concrete business which later became his own DW Nelson, Inc. David was very proud of the second-generation concrete business and kept the same work ethic his father taught him many years ago. Then in 2016, he decided to semi-retire and sold the business to Moyer Landscape, Inc. and has continued working for the company. DW Nelson, Inc. has sponsored many local festivals including Syttende Mai, Coffee Break Festival and the Stoughton Jr. Fair. David currently serves on the Lutheran Cemetery Board.
Liz attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and then University of Wisconsin-Madison where she received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy. She has proudly served the community as a pharmacist, helping the customers who are also her neighbors, developing relationships with local health care providers and acting as preceptor to many pharmacy students over the years. She also worked at First Lutheran Church as Director of Spiritual Growth, assisting with fellowship events, coordinating bible studies/small groups and assisting with the confirmation program. Liz has been a member of Stoughton Chamber Singers from the start, served as worship leader at First Lutheran Church and sung in a local bluegrass group. Liz was a member of the Syttende Mai Committee and helped the Stoughton Hospital Foundation in their fundraising efforts.
David and Liz are active members of First Lutheran Church. David has served on the Church Council, Memorial Committee, Property Committee and as an usher for over 40 years. Liz taught Sunday school music for over 20 years, served as youth choir director and co-lead summer Musical Camps for local youth.
Both have served as confirmation mentors and Sunday school teachers. In addition to volunteering for Food for Kidz and the Syttende Mai festival, they have been avid supporters of the music and sports programs at the Stoughton High School. They are also members of the Sons of Norway.
They are huge supporters of the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers of which they were members in the parent group for five years serving on numerous committees. Two of those years they served as presidents of the parent group. They were proud to represent Stoughton when they traveled to Norway in 2015 as chaperones of the Dancers. They planned the Dancer tour to Arizona in 2013 and assisted greatly in the 2014 tour to Florida. They are currently serving as vice-presidents for the Friends of Norwegian Culture of which they have been members for almost five years. Having a passion for bunads, Liz has served as leader of the Bunad Committee for the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers for the past three years, coordinating the outfitting of the dancers and helping to ensure they look their best. David and Liz have always lent a listening ear and working hands to help in ways too numerous to mention and have provided guidance on numerous occasions to the dancer director. They loved the Norwegian Dancers with whom they interacted and brought lots of laughs and good times to the Dancers and other chaperones when on tour.
The Nelsons were married in 1988 at First Lutheran Church and have two daughters, Erin (husband Connor Seamonson and amazing grandson Bennett) and Mara who will be married in June to Nelson Baker. Both girls were Norwegian Dancers for three years, playing keyboards and dancing.
Thank you David and Liz for your generosity toward your hometown of Stoughton. It’s Stoughtonnites like the Nelson’s that keep our community going and growing.