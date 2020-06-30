Syttende Mai 2017 Livsreise

The Norwegian Heritage Center is expected to open July 1 with restrictions and COVID-19 protocols.

 Photo by Amber Levenhagen

After three months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center has reopened as of July 1.

Staff have implemented new requirements for patrons, including a limit of 15 visitors at a time and reduced hours. The genealogy lab and auditorium are also closed and face masks required.

To help limit visitor capacity, staff ask that they make a reservation to visit the center, which will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Those hours are subject to change, according to a Livsreise news release.

“Livsreise has diligently prepared for reopening by establishing additional safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of coronavirus,” the news release states. “We are following the Dane Forward recommendations and WEDC guidelines to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy.”

For reservations, call 873-7567 during business hours or visit livsreise.org.

-Mackenzie Krumme

Livsreise COVID-19 Protocols

-- For the immediate future, visits will be limited to one hour. Available time slots are: 10-11 a.m., 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., 12:45-1:45 p.m. and 2-3 p.m.

-- If a guest arrives at without a reservation, they will be accommodated if present capacity is under 15 visitors. The guest(s) would be expected to leave at the end of that time slot, however, regardless of entry time.

--Children ages 6 and above are welcome to visit.

--Guests and staff will be asked to adhere to proper social distancing regulations.

--Face masks are required prior to entry and for the duration of each visit. For those without a face covering, a free disposable mask will be provided to them.

--The center will adhere to significantly increased daily cleaning and sanitation requirements and there will be cleaning stations in the building.

--Refrain from touching all surfaces, woodwork, etc. in the gallery with the exception of the touch screens on the heritage kiosks, storybooks and map wall icons. All touch screens will be sanitized between visits.

--Staff and guests displaying symptoms of COVID-19 or who are feeling ill are asked to stay home.

--Staff will have temperatures taken daily.

--The Norwegian Heritage Center will follow strict guest engagement protocols, including the use of shared facilities such as public restrooms.

--Our genealogy lab is temporarily closed. Contact the Norwegian American Genealogical Center-NAGC in Madison for research assistance.

Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center