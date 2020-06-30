After three months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Livsreise Norwegian Heritage Center has reopened as of July 1.
Staff have implemented new requirements for patrons, including a limit of 15 visitors at a time and reduced hours. The genealogy lab and auditorium are also closed and face masks required.
To help limit visitor capacity, staff ask that they make a reservation to visit the center, which will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Those hours are subject to change, according to a Livsreise news release.
“Livsreise has diligently prepared for reopening by establishing additional safety and cleaning protocols to address the risk of coronavirus,” the news release states. “We are following the Dane Forward recommendations and WEDC guidelines to keep our guests and staff safe and healthy.”
For reservations, call 873-7567 during business hours or visit livsreise.org.