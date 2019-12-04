Five upcoming events at the Norwegian Heritage House
For the first two weeks of December, Livsreise is hosting five holiday oriented events for the public to enjoy.
Participants can explore the Norwegian Heritage Center with two different exhibits, hear the Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers perform, watch a two part documentary about farmers in Norway and watch a Norwegian children’s movie titled “Magic Silver.”
The public can view the documentary, “Siblings are Forever,” in its first part at 11 a.m. and second at 1:30 p.m. both Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.
Livsreise staff worked with the Norwegian embassy and Norwegian Film Institute to be able to show this movie for free.
The documentary follows the story of two Norwegian farmers from Sogn who are siblings. They use techniques and technologies that their great-great grandparents developed, not getting electricity on the farm until 1970. The film depicts their annual journey to the mountains where they graze their livestock every summer. The second part of the documentary follows the siblings to the United States as they vacation with their cousins who they’ve never met.
If attendees are already at Livsreise watching the documentary on Saturday, Dec. 7 they can hear the The Stoughton High School Madrigal Singers perform at 12:30 p.m.
One week later, Livsreise will show their first children’s movie, “Magic Silver” which is set to play 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The story follows Princess Bluerose who must save her father, the Blue Gnome King. The princess and her friend, Dreng, set out on a journey to save her father and take back the magic silver which brings daylight to Earth each day.
The audio is in Norwegian with English subtitles and suitable for children ages 6 and older. It debuted in Norway in 2009 and has been nominated for several children’s film awards, according to the Livsreise website.
Two holiday themed exhibits will be on display until January. One exhibit, Norsk Jul, displays roughly 30 items volunteers and staff gathered from old Norwegian Christmas’. This includes rolling pins, Christmas magazines and Nissc, which are small holiday gnomes who bring children presents.
The second exhibit is a display of Norwegian Christmas Trees, decorated with specialty Norwegian ornaments and flags.
For more information about the events, visit livsreise.org or call 873-7567.