Books are back in demand these days, and the Stoughton Public Library has added additional pick up days to help meet the need — people just need to make an appointment.
The days and hours are flexible, with pick-up times from noon to 6 p.m. most days except Sundays.
Patrons are able to reserve and pick up Stoughton Public Library materials only, as there is still no transfer of materials between libraries in the South Central Library System. People, however can keep the materials at home until the library fully re-opens, as all due dates are extended and fines eliminated for the time being.
To put an item on hold to be picked up, call the library and leave a voicemail with their full name and library card number or visit linkcat.info.
For information, call 873-6281 or visit stoughtonpublic library.org.