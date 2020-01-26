The Stoughton Public Library is hosting a reading buddies orientation for Stoughton Area School District students who are looking for volunteer opportunities.
The program is for students in grades 6-9. Volunteers will work with children in kindergarten to fifth grade to practice their reading skills and play educational games together.
The orientation is from 3:30-4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the library, 304 S. Fourth St. in Stoughton.
No registration is required. For information, call 873-6281.