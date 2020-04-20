Children’s librarian Amanda Bosky is offering a Facebook story time at 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 1 p.m. Fridays throughout April.
Patrons can find the readings on the Stoughton Public Library’s Facebook page and at stoughtonpubliclibrary.org. Videos with copyrighted material will be deleted after one month.
Every Thursday throughout April, an online elementary age children’s activity will be posted online through the Stoughton Public Library. Viewers can access the activity through the library’s Facebook page or website.
Library staff will post an activity or recommended resource for children in grades K-5. Previous activities included a neighborhood scavenger hunt, free audio books and science walks.
QiGong classes, usually held at the Stoughton Area Senior Center, are available online.
To participate, email instructor Jo Chern at jochern5@gmail.com.
QiGong is a movement practice that is easy to learn, requires no special equipment or clothing, according to an event description. The movements can be done standing or sitting.
Chern is a level three certified QiGong teacher, and is the director and lead teacher at Five Element QiGong in Madison. She began her own QiGong journey over 10 years ago to relieve the pain of cervical stenosis.