The Landmarks Commission is seeking public comment on making downtown a designated historic district.
One on one interviews and meetings will be set for downtown business and property owners on Oct. 22, and a public meeting is set for Nov. 6.
The locally designated historic district is a mechanism to preserve the character of historic buildings. It would give the Landmarks Commission review authority of the look and style of the buildings from Fifth Street to the Yahara River.
The designation would not affect the interior of the building, nor will it require property owners to change existing exteriors.
Doug Kaarre, senior associate at The Lakota Group, a historical consulting firm hired by the Commission, said the meetings are meant to help people understand what a local landmark historic district is and hear public feedback.
The format for the public meeting is a short presentation at the beginning then a variety of displays that contain information on the difference between historic district, local landmarks, locally designated historic districts and State and National Register of Historic Places.
The commission plans to have available information on how local landmark historic districts have impacted other cities such as Cedarburg.
For business and property owners, the Lakota Group hopes to hold private one on one meetings on Oct. 22. The times will be negotiated with attendees and the Commission.
With the new designation, the 67 properties in the proposed district would have to get approval for exterior changes such as painting, new windows or structural alterations.
The properties, however, already have a similar layer of approval process in place. Since 2009, the downtown design overlay zoning district implemented similar regulations. With the new district, the Landmarks Commission would have review authority rather than the Planning Commission.
In addition, there is an honorary Main Street Historic District designation from Fifth Street to the Yahara River. This state and national recognition is honorary, however, meaning properties do not have special requirements. If renovation of properties meet all the standards for the historic district, they would be able to apply for federal and state tax incentives.
After hearing feedback at the Oct. 22 and Nov. 6 meetings on the proposed LDHD, the Landmarks Commission plans to make a recommendation to the Common Council, which will have the final decision.
For more information on historic preservation, Stoughton’s local landmarks and the role of the Landmarks Commission visit stoughtonlandmarks.com.