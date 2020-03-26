The trails at Lake Kegonsa State Park remain open to the public in the wake of COVID-19, and registration fees there, and all state parks, are voluntary as of March 19.
A news release states campsites are closed until April 30. Al campers who previously registered will be refunded.
State park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings will remain closed for the duration of the public health emergency, according to the news release, and the ban of 10 or more people in a gathering will be enforced.
“We recognize that spending time outdoors benefits both physical and mental health,” DNR Secretary Preston D. Cole said in a news release. “Getting outdoors can also help relieve stress, especially during this public health emergency. A quiet walk does wonders to reduce our anxieties.”
For information, call DNR customer service at 1-888-936-7463.