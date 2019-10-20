An estimated 1,600 people came out for Lake Kegonsa State Park’s candlelight hike on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Families, couples and sole hikers moved through the 1.3 mile White Oak Trail which was lined with as many as 300 lanterns.
Superintendent of LKSP Sarah Bolser said hiking at night is a different experience.
“ There are different sounds and different sights at night,” Bolser said.
She said it is one of the funnest nights of the year and has been a tradition for more than 20 years.
The Lake Kegonsa State Park friends group sold hot beverages and treats on site. Families were able to gather around a warm fire with hot cider or hot chocolate.
The group raised $1,000 to help support the park.
To view or buy the photos in the slideshow, visit smugmug.com.