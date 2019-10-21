Stoughton, WI (53589)

Today

Windy with rain...perhaps a rumble of thunder in the afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then windy with periods of showers late. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.