Partners of Stoughton Hospital held the inaugural “Restyle, Repurpose, Recycle” fundraiser for the Stoughton Hospital.
On Wednesday, Oct. 16 The Lageret, an old tobacco warehouse, was decorated with more than 80 donated items. Each item was auctioned off raising $6,000 for the Partners of Stoughton Hospital.
The biggest prize was a hand crafted rosemaled chair donated by Ann Nelson, which was auctioned off for $350.
More than 100 people came to the event to support the Partners of Stoughton Hospital.
