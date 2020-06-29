The Stoughton VFW held a drive through ice cream fundraiser on Saturday, June 27.
The money raised will go towards renovations in the nearly 60 year old building.
Sherri Barrett, of the VFW, said renovations include an updated bar, new ceiling and replacing the 1970’s walk in cooler with a new one.
“The main focus is to get the bar updates to bring in younger veterans and preserve the history of our older veterans,” Barreett said.
Visit the Stoughton VFW’s Facebook page to find out information about other fundraising efforts.