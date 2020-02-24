An open house next month will address the I-39/90 expansion project in Dane and Rock counties.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will answer questions from 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 County Hwy. N.
The meeting will focus on the “north segment” of construction between Madison and Edgerton, and it is one of three DOT officials are holding in the next few weeks. There is no scheduled presentation, though DOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis and answer questions.
Weather permitting, crews are planning to resume construction in early to mid-March, according to a DOT news release.
For information on the project, visit i39-90.wi.gov.