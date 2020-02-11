Two district third grade students were crowned Prince and Princess for the upcoming Syttende Mai festival in May.
The reveal was made at the annual Norse Afternoon of Fun, held on Sunday, Feb. 9. Every year, the event, held by the Stoughton High School Norwegian Dancers at SHS, crowns the upcoming year’s Syttende Mai royalty and gives out the Community Appreciation award to a Stoughton area resident.
Hunter Lewis was crowned Prince, and Saphira Fankhauser was crowned Princess.
Hunter is the son of Alicia and Zachary Lewis and the brother to Kaydence. He is 8 years old and attends Fox Prairie Elementary School. Hunter is involved in Boy Scouts and karate, and enjoys spending his free time reading, drawing and fishing.
Saphira is the daughter of Brett and Britt Fankhauser, and sister to Cassie and Riana. She is 9 years old and attends Kegonsa Elementary School. Saphira is a Brownie in Girl Scouts, likes dinosaurs and has wanted to be a paleontologist since she was 2 years old. She collects Stuffies and enjoys playing outdoors with friends as well as with her family’s chickens.
Every year, third graders who reside in the Stoughton Area School District are invited to enter their name in a drawing to serve as the Syttende Mai Prince or Princess. These youth ambassadors represent the festival at various events during the week leading up to and during the Syttende Mai weekend.
Some of the Prince and Princess’s duties include attending teas or luncheons at area nursing homes, appearing at the State Capital with the Norwegian Dancers (often giving the Governor or the attending State Representative the official Syttende Mai coin), and waving to the crowd in parades.