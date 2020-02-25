A forum about stopping human trafficking is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, March 3.
StoughtonCARES Coalition has invited Ron Heinrich from SlaveFree Madison to share his knowledge concerning trafficking.
StoughtonCARES claims all youth in the state and across the country are at-risk of sexual exploitation and that human trafficking, which includes exploitation for both labor and sex, is the fastest growing illegal activity worldwide.
The presentation, to be held at Kettle Park Senior Living, 2600 Jackson St., will address human trafficking, particularly of youth. Topics will include the ways in which traffickers identify, manipulate, and control those that they seek to exploit, including identifying the red flags that are indicative of grooming youth.
Given the serious nature of the presentation, it is recommended for people ages 15 years or older.
There will also be booths from local organizations and businesses, free med-lock boxes, hand-outs and light refreshments.