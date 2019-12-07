Host a Family is seeking donations and volunteers for the holiday season.
Each year, more than 1,000 presents are distributed to families in Stoughton, Oregon and McFarland through the sponsorship program.
“The need in the community has never been greater, so I’m hoping those who can will give,” Host A Family board member Sue Schadewald wrote in a news release.
“Many recipients have told us how grateful they are, because these are the only gifts their children get for the holidays,” she said.
For 27 years, HAF has matched families in need with sponsors who want to give through its website, hostafamily.org.
When sponsors fill out the online form, they will receive a profile of a family with age-appropriate gift suggestions for their children, in addition to a requested gift card or item for the family. Gift prices range from $40-$50 and hosts can designate online how many children they would like to sponsor.
“Some of the most requested items from families applying to be sponsored include gift cards for food or gas, as well as warm clothing or educational toys for the little ones,” Schadewald said.
Dane County Health and Human Services, churches and schools refer many of the families in need to HAF, she said.
“The commonality among them is that all are challenged in finding the basics like food and shelter,” Schadewald said. “Some are homeless. Many are experiencing short-term financial crises.”
To help with distribution, visit hostafamily.org to register for a time to volunteer at Lakeview Church, 2200 Lincoln Ave. Volunteers help with checking in packages, sorting gifts and assisting clients with packages.
To contribute, visit smile.amazon.com and designate “Host-A-Family” as a charity of choice. A percentage of the buyer’s eligible purchases will be donated to HAF.
Tax-deductible donations also can be sent to the Host-a-Family Program, P.O. Box 295, Stoughton, Wi 53589. Tax receipts are available upon request.
For information, visit hostafamily.org.